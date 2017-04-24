Residents express concern about crossing into Mexico

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley are expressing concern when traveling to cities along the border like Reynosa, especially after a number of violent skirmishes popped up. Despite the violence, many continue to cross into Mexico to visit family or for business reasons.

“ I don’t think it’s too safe to go beyond a certain area. But I think in the front where the main Centro is located it’s pretty safe there, because of the soldiers that are there to protect us.” – Kassandra Martinez

Approximately two weeks ago, McAllen couple was caught in the crossfire between Mexican Marines and armed criminals. Mexican officials deny reports that they are responsible for wounding the couple.