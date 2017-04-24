Residents express concern about crossing into Mexico

Posted by | Apr 24, 2017 | |

Residents express concern about crossing into Mexico

Residents of the Rio Grande Valley are expressing concern when traveling to cities along the border like Reynosa, especially after a number of violent skirmishes popped up. Despite the violence, many continue to cross into Mexico to visit family or for business reasons.

“ I don’t think it’s too safe to go beyond a certain area. But I think in the front where the main Centro is located it’s pretty safe there, because of the soldiers that are there to protect us.” – Kassandra Martinez

Approximately two weeks ago, McAllen couple was caught in the crossfire between Mexican Marines and armed criminals. Mexican officials deny reports that they are responsible for wounding the couple.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

High Speed Chase ends in Rollover then Hide & Seek in Alton

High Speed Chase ends in Rollover then Hide & Seek in Alton

February 8, 2016

Police Investigating Overnight Robbery

Police Investigating Overnight Robbery

April 11, 2014

McAllen City Commission Issues Drilling License for Oil and Gas Company

McAllen City Commission Issues Drilling License for Oil and Gas Company

July 27, 2015

Immigration Officials See 23 Percent Spike of Detainees in 2016

Immigration Officials See 23 Percent Spike of Detainees in 2016

January 2, 2017

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT