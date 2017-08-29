Officials are reporting that over 13,000 have been rescued from harvey floodwaters in Houston and surrounding areas.

Authorities and family members have so far reported more than a dozen deaths from Harvey including a mother and daughter out of Beaumont who were swept away by floodwaters and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has amended his curfew order to run from midnight to 5 A.M., instead of beginning at 10 P.M. Police chief, Art Acevedo says curfew violators will be stopped, questioned, searched and arrested.

There have been scattered reports of looting during storm Harvey.