A federal judge in McAllen ordered State Representative, Sergio Munoz, Jr. to pay almost $3 million dollars for alleged legal malpractice.

According to federal court documents, “Law Funder” hired Munoz to handle a divorce case but Munoz failed to disclose to the company that he had a business relationship with the state district judge in that same case.

Law Funder alleges, they have suffered significant damages, stemming from this incident.

Munoz, Jr. says he will be appealing this decision.