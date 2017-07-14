Remains of Undocumented Immigrants Identified

MCALLEN (KFXV) — The Honduran Consulate that visited McAllen yesterday, spoke to Fox News about the efforts various groups are taking to identify undocumented people who have died during their trek into the country. The consulate has confirmed that three Honduran citizens have been identified, and they are currently in the process of contacting family members in the united states to claim their remains. Various organizations from around the state have worked diligently to exhume and identify remains in Starr, Brooks, and Hidalgo County cemeteries.
