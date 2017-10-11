Raymondville ISD authorities are investigating an online threat alleging a possible shooting at their Early College High School.

According to authorities, the student released a video through a video posted on Facebook.

In the video, the student was carrying a black BB gun on campus.

The authorities immediately identified the juvenile and he was taken into custody.

District police did confirm through twitter that their students were safe and there was no immediate threat. Classes continued on their normal schedule with increased police presence.