Raymondville Police Investigating Woman’s Death

Monte Alto (KFXV) — A woman is found dead in Monte Alto with police, at this hour, continuing to investigating.

The woman’s body found in a canal this afternoon. The body was found in an isolated area, near Delta Lake in Monte Alto earlier today. Raymondville police have now taken over the investigation.

Hidalgo County deputies were called out to a canal near FM 1015 and Nittler Road at about 10am today, after a woman’s body was found in the water.

The property where the victim’s body was found belongs to the Delta Lake Irrigation District, where employees are in and out daily.

Other agencies on scene were Monte Alto and Edcouch fire departments, as well as dive teams searching the canal and the Texas Rangers but, the Raymondville Police Department is the one now leading this investigation.

The identity of the woman remains unknown but, an autopsy has been ordered to find the cause of death.

At this moment, Raymondville Police have not released much information but, we’ll continue to follow this story to keep you updated with the latest developments.