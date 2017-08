The trial against Taylor Nicole Ramirez continued today, with the jury hearing evidence on content found at the scene. Ramirez stands accused of driving while intoxicated, and striking motorcyclist, David Salinas last year in Harlingen. Evidence presented in court today included video from the scene, including Salinas’ helmet, a cell phone and the toxicologist’s report citing Ramirez’s blood alcohol levels. If found guilty, Ramirez faces up to 20 years in prison.