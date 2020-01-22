The Valley Animal Society is seeking the help of Rio Grande Valley residents. The shelter is looking for individuals who can lend to their homes to one of their dogs as foster parents. They would be fostering for 2 to 3 weeks. The goal is to help reduce the dog’s stress level before their trips up north, where they will find permanent homes.

“Fostering is free, and we do provide all medical treatment for the animals while they are in foster care, as well as dry food for the pets.” Allison Legrice – PVASTX Representative

To qualify you must be at least 18-years-old. If you have any questions about this program or want to foster a four-legged friend you can call 686-1141 extension 33, or visit pvactx.org

This is a temporary housing solution.

