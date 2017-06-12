Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando Remembered One Year Later

RGV (KFXV) — On the one year anniversary of the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando that dozens dead, including one man right here from the Rio Grande Valley, we spoke to someone who knew him.

Today marks one year since the Pulse shooting that left 49 dead and dozens of injured in Orlando, one of those victims, was from the valley and today family and friends still mourn his loss.

Twenty-seven-year-old, Frank Escalante was among the victims in the deadliest mass shooting in the country.

David Juarez, who was a close friend of frankie’s, says his loss affected everyone he ever crossed paths with and admits it’s been a difficult year without his close friend.

Meanwhile in Florida, hundreds of people gathered to remember those whose lives were lost, that deadly night.

Friends and family of Frank, will be organizing an event next week in his memory.

