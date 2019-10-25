Group of students traveled to Falfurrias to help identify skeletal remains in a region that is known for its high number of missing immigrants.

Every year hundreds of people disappear in an effort to cross to the US. The remains of some, are found and buried without knowing any details of their identity. A Group of 10 anthropology students from the University of San Marcos arrived in Falfurrias to participate in an exhumation project hoping to identify these human remains.

“There are no words… To lose your love is the worst thing in the world and to not know what’s happened to them. Death is hard enough, but to not have any answers is unimaginable. It means the world to be here.” Molly Kaplan – Student

Once the remainder exhumed they will be transported to the University of San Marcos where genetic tests are performed to help identify these individuals. On average this process takes 3 years, from the moment they find the remains to the time identify the person.

Eduardo Canales is the director of the South Texas Human Rights Center says they receive calls from all over the world from people looking for a loved one, lost in the Brooks County area. He says a requesting a court order to access to records of those who are buried in the cemetery to see how many bodies have been recovered can be difficult.

“We’re still trying to get through… in terms of joining their families of stuff and it’s very difficult right now with the political environment.” Eduardo Canales

Since his project initiated 6 years ago, the remains for 230 people in Brooks County were found. 160 were exhumated from the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Falfurrias, and a total of 28 human remains have been identified so far.