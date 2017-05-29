Produce Warehouse receives Bomb Threat

Weslaco (KFXV) – A produce a warehouse in Weslaco received an electronic bomb threat early this morning the message read explosive devices have been installed in the building and they were demanding a $25,000 transfer before May 31st. Tex Mex Sales located east of Iowa and railroad evacuated more than 100 employees out of their four buildings. Weslaco Police Officer searched the company for explosive devices and after clearing the area, employees returned to work almost two hours later.

The company will be under surveillance for the next couple of days.