Previously Deported Man Arrested Near Roma

Roma (KFXV) — According to federal documents, agents with the Harlingen Fugitive Operations unit arrested a previously deported Mexican man. On Thursday of last week, Harlingen police arrested 41-year-old Rigoberto Olvera-Martinez near Rio Grande City. According to police, Martinez confessed to illegally crossing back into the U.S. in May of last year near Roma. Martinez received a conviction in June of 2006 for importing more than 5 kilos of cocaine, and has a 41-month sentence. Martinez received a court-appointed lawyer and awaits his trial.