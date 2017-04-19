Previously Deported Man Arrested Near Roma

Posted by | Apr 19, 2017 | |

Previously Deported Man Arrested Near Roma

Roma (KFXV) — According to federal documents, agents with the Harlingen Fugitive Operations unit arrested a previously deported Mexican man.  On Thursday of last week, Harlingen police arrested 41-year-old Rigoberto Olvera-Martinez near Rio Grande City.  According to police, Martinez confessed to illegally crossing back into the U.S. in May of last year near Roma.  Martinez received a conviction in June of 2006 for importing more than 5 kilos of cocaine, and has a 41-month sentence. Martinez received a court-appointed lawyer and awaits his trial.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Vehicle Stolen When Woman Left Keys In Gym Rack

Vehicle Stolen When Woman Left Keys In Gym Rack

March 4, 2014

‘Probable Cause’ Found in Case Against Municipal Judge

‘Probable Cause’ Found in Case Against Municipal Judge

February 24, 2017

Vehicle Crashes into McAllen Business on Pecan

Vehicle Crashes into McAllen Business on Pecan

April 5, 2017

Authorities Looking for Missing McAllen Man

Authorities Looking for Missing McAllen Man

June 5, 2014

4 Comments

  1. justwinbaby 🇺🇸 on April 19, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    He looks like my primo ! Chit we all look the same. Can’t tell one from another.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT