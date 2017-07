The Hidalgo county sheriff’s office needs your help locating a potentially armed and dangerous man wanted for assault. According to investigators with the department, 27-year-old Elias Aceves is wanted for causing bodily injury and evading arrest. He described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and about 150lb with black hair, brown eyes and a last known address in La Blanca.

Police consider him dangerous. You can call the Hidalgo county crime stoppers with any tips.