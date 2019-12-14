Texas — Police will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers.

Authorities will be working overtime thanks to an impaired driver mobilization grant funded by TxDOT. Officers will be focusing on preventing tragedies on our streets.

“We do have an increase in DWI arrests this year, which is not a good indicating that people have gotten the message of don’t drink and drive…”

Officials say that every 20 minutes, in texas, someone is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol.

“In 2018, there were 24,260 DWI alcohol-related traffic crashes in Texas, resulting in 948 fatalities and 2,148 serious injuries”

TxDOT says that it is an increase of one percent compared to 2017. That is why they are reminding the community to avoid taking the wheel if you have consumed alcohol.

This initiative ends on January 1st. Remember, if you are arrested for a DWI you could lose your license and face jail time.