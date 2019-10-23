Edinburg police officers have begun to notify registered sex offenders what they are required to do during Halloween celebrations.

“like every Halloween here at the Edinburg police department we have home visits from the investigators working the registered sex offenders basically what they do is inspect the homes of the registered sex offenders to make sure they are in compliance with the city ordinance”

The city ordinance requires violators to remain in their homes on Halloween night with the lights off and a sign that is 12 by 9 inches that says no candy. Sex offenders who violate the ordinance can be fined up to 2,000 dollars or be sent back to prison

“It starts at 6-6:30 the investigators they go out there they have a list and they divide each other into four quadrants of the city and they take on all the home visits”

Officials say parents should avoid all homes that have their lights off…

Regarding registered sex offenders just stay away from homes that are not very well lit have that have the lights off if you see that there is no movement or any signs of the celebration of Halloween just bypass that home”

They also recommend parents keep a close eye on small children, carry a flashlight, wear some form of reflective gear, walk on sidewalks and crosswalks.

We spoke to parents in the community who tell us how they stay safe while treat-or-treating.

If you would like to avoid sex offenders in your area you can visit the website kidslivesafe.com.

Authorities encourage parents to follow these safety rules to have a safe and secure Halloween