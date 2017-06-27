HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Investigators in Harlingen have released a composite photo of the unidentified man that lost his life after a train struck him early in the morning.
According to Harlingen police, the train struck the man near the 300 block of north Commerce. The Texas DPS released a computer generated image, hoping the public can help identify him.
If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Harlingen Police Department at their tip line.
Police Seeking Tips to Identify Man Killed by Train
