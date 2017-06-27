Police Seeking Tips to Identify Man Killed by Train

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Investigators in Harlingen have released a composite photo of the unidentified man that lost his life after a train struck him early in the morning.

According to Harlingen police, the train struck the man near the 300 block of north Commerce. The Texas DPS released a computer generated image, hoping the public can help identify him.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Harlingen Police Department at their tip line.

