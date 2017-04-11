Police Seek Public’s Help for Info in Nahomi Rodriguez’s Death

Posted by | Apr 11, 2017 | |

Police Seek Public’s Help for Info in Nahomi Rodriguez’s Death

RGV (KFXV) — Cameron County investigators, are urging the public to come forward with any information about Nahomi Rodriguez’s disappearance last year.

According to authorities, they’ve obtained very little information from the surveillance footage.  In the footage, Nahomi is last seen speaking to an unidentified male driver of a two-toned SUV on July 17th of last year. Over the weekend,police notified her family that her remains were found in a rural part of Rio Hondo Thursday afternoon.
If you have any information, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8447).

All information remains anonymous.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Second Suspect Caught in Aggravated Robbery

Second Suspect Caught in Aggravated Robbery

February 17, 2017

Sheriff Candidate: Giovanni Hernandez

Sheriff Candidate: Giovanni Hernandez

October 23, 2014

McAllen Memorial High School Student Stabs Classmate

McAllen Memorial High School Student Stabs Classmate

May 21, 2015

Mission Police Search for Two Thieves

Mission Police Search for Two Thieves

March 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT