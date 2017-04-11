Police Seek Public’s Help for Info in Nahomi Rodriguez’s Death

RGV (KFXV) — Cameron County investigators, are urging the public to come forward with any information about Nahomi Rodriguez’s disappearance last year.

According to authorities, they’ve obtained very little information from the surveillance footage. In the footage, Nahomi is last seen speaking to an unidentified male driver of a two-toned SUV on July 17th of last year. Over the weekend,police notified her family that her remains were found in a rural part of Rio Hondo Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information, call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8447).

All information remains anonymous.