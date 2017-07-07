Police Seek Alton Man Wanted For Murder

MISSION (KFXV) — Police need your help to locate an Alton man wanted four attempted murder. Police are searching for 37-year-old, Jesus Alberto Trevino. He’s described as five foot, seven inches, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Trevino also go by “El Chucky”. If you can help locate him, you’re asked to contact the Mission Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (956)581-8477.

Mission Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Mission Crime Stoppers at (956) 581-8477.