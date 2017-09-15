Cameron County authorities are searching for the suspect who burned a two month old puppy; this causing him to suffer burns on 25 percent of his body.

The puppy was taken to the humane society in Harlingen. He was transported to the Arroyo Veterinary Hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. According to Cameron County Sheriff, Omar Lucio it could be one or two suspects responsible for this animal cruelty. He says those responsible could face 2 to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 dollar fine.