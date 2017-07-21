Police Search For Missing Attorney

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police continue searching for a missing lawyer.

It’s been three days since his family last heard from him.

62-year-old, Ernesto Gonzales was to meet his sister outside his law firm, but Gonzales never showed up.

Harlingen police asking the community to help find Ernesto Gonzales after his sister reported not being able to contact him. They were to meet at his office in the 1600 block of South “F” Street. Tuesday morning, Gonzales’ vehicle was parked outside his practice, but he was not there. Family and friends have not been able reach him.

Concerned for his welfare, Gonzales’ family filed a report. Police say this type of report is not uncommon – such as when a person suddenly decides not to contact their family anymore – if law enforcement comes across the individual they are told their family is looking for them.

Authorities tell us there are no signs of foul play – however, they continue to investigate any lead that may help find Gonzales.

If you have any information on Gonzales’ whereabouts, you are asked to call Harlingen police at (956) 425-8477.