Police Search for Man in Credit Fraud

WESLACO (KFXV) — We move to Weslaco where police need your help identifying a man wanted for credit fraud.

Police say a man entered Max Fine Furniture in march, with a woman and “ilegally” obtained several items of furniture” valued at thousands of dollars. They both took off in an older model black Ford truck. The man was wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and a brown hat. The woman — a light colored shirt and jeans.

Call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-TIPS (8477) If you have information on this case.