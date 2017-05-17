Police search for Man after he Failed to Register as a Sex Offender

Police search for Man after he Failed to Register as a Sex Offender

Police in McAllen are searching for a man who is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. McAllen Court issued a warrant for Cruz Sanchez after he didn’t comply with his probation and register as a sex offender for a conviction of predatory criminal Sexual Assault in the state of Illinois. He is described as 38-years-old, 5’8” and around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

You’re asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers with information at 956-687-8477.

