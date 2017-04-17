Police Search for Fraud Suspects

Weslaco (KFXV) — Police released a new picture of the male suspect involved in the fraudulent purchase at a furniture store.

Weslaco Police say a man and a woman walked into Max Fine Furniture at the 500 block of Business 83 where the male suspect applied for credit towards the purchase of several items. Authorities say he provided false information to get credit – both suspects are accused of illegally obtaining furniture valued at $2,000.

In a statement, Max Fine Furniture said the man provided a Texas temporary ID to apply for credit – adding that they follow specific protocol for all credit applications.

If you have any information on the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.