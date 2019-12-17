Laredo, Texas– Police have received several reports of certain scam calls intimidating a person into making a payment over the phone.

“A lot of these people who are calling are representing themselves as collecting agency, the IRS, local law enforcement agency, like Laredo PD and the sheriff’s office and a lot of people, just depend on the caller id”

They also convince the victim to purchase gift cards or make electronic money transfers. Other calls that have been reported involves scammers alerting victims that they are victims of identify theft and ask for their personal information.

“No one is ever supposed to give their social security number to anybody over the phone, never release personal information like date of birth, social security, address, never confirm any of this over the phone”

Authorities say these scam calls are common during the holidays. If you receive a call, immediately hang up.

If you have been a victim of these scam calls to call the police department at 795-2800.