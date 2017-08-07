Police Respond to Bomb Threat

Alton (KFXV) — In Hidalgo county, Palmview police responded to reports of a bomb threat this afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 4 this afternoon in Alton, near the intersection of 5 Mile Line and Glasscock at a cellular phone store.

Officials cordoned off the area while a bomb squad investigated. EMS personnel did respond to the scene, but officials have not released any information as to whether there were any injuries or arrests.