Edinburg (KFXV) — Police responded to a sports and recreation center for reports of a person with a gun.
According to the chief of police, officers shut the center down after employees and minors at the center reported the incident officers detained a 14-year-old who carried a b-b gun.
Officials say parents were notified, as part of their protocol, and no injuries were reported.
As of now, police are still investigating and questioning the minor.
Police Question 14-Year-Old With BB Gun at Rec Center
Edinburg (KFXV) — Police responded to a sports and recreation center for reports of a person with a gun.