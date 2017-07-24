Police Net 16 in Prostitution Sting

Harlingen (KFXV) — Harlingen police arrested 16 individuals during a large-scale sex trade investigation conducted over the weekend..

According to the investigators, over two nights –undercover officers conducted an operation in the Gutierrez Park area who either solicited or agreed to engage in sex acts in exchange for money. The individuals — ranging in ages from 22 to 74 — were identified as 15 men and one woman.

Various departments joined in on the operation including the cameron county’s district attorney’s office, the city’s municipal court, and the Combes police department.

