Police Look For Woman in N 10th St. Theft

This afternoon, McAllen police are asking for your help to find a person of interest linked to a theft. The theft was reported November 10th around three in the afternoon at a business on N. 10th Street where a woman allegedly took merchandise she didn’t pay for. If you recognize her or have information that can help authorities, you are asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956 687-TIPS. Remember your calls remain anonymous.

McAllen Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.