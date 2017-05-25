Police Investigating Shooting

Donna (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how one man received a gunshot wound this afternoon in Donna.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around 2 this afternoon, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near a home located near Mile 10 North and FM 493. About an hour later, Donna PD notified deputies — they had a car matching the description of the possible suspect vehicle along with two individuals under arrest. One of those men, had multiple gunshot wounds. The Sherrif’s Office and the Donna Police Department are coordinating their investigation. We will bring updates as they are made available.

