Edinburg Police Investigating Home Shooting

EDINBURG (KFXV) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home filled with bullet holes.

According to police, a homeowner reported the crime on Sunday, April 23rd after finding bullet holes in his vehicle. The vehicle, parked outside his home located on Nowell road, could not drive. His home also had evidence of being shot at. Investigators found 25 .40 caliber bullet casings outside. No one sustained any injuries, and police do not have any leads.

