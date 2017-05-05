Edinburg Police Investigating Home Shooting

Posted by | May 5, 2017 | |

Edinburg Police Investigating Home Shooting

EDINBURG (KFXV) — The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home filled with bullet holes.
According to police, a homeowner reported the crime on Sunday, April 23rd after finding bullet holes in his vehicle. The vehicle, parked outside his home located on Nowell road, could not drive. His home also had evidence of being shot at. Investigators found 25 .40 caliber bullet casings outside. No one sustained any injuries, and police do not have any leads.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

RGC House Fire Under Investigation

RGC House Fire Under Investigation

September 16, 2014

McAllen Authorities Search for Suspect in Connection to 17th St. Shooting

McAllen Authorities Search for Suspect in Connection to 17th St. Shooting

February 13, 2014

Suspect Faces Robbery Charges

Suspect Faces Robbery Charges

September 10, 2014

The Business behind South Texas Slot Machines

The Business behind South Texas Slot Machines

May 11, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT