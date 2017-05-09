Police Investigating After Man Found Dead Inside His Vehicle

Edinburg (KFXV) — A man first reported as missing by his family, is found dead in his own vehicle in a rural portion of the city.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department, 37-year-old, Anastacio Rocha was found with a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim’ family reported Rocha missing Monday afternoon. Later on that day, the car was located, thanks to a gps tracking device, near Mile 14 and Gladiola Street.

If you have information that may help investigators, you may contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

