BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Authorities in Brownsville continue their investigation into the discovery of a man’s body over the weekend.

A FOX viewer sent in these images where you can see police investigating the scene located near Austin Street.

As of yet, investigators confirm that they have not identified the individual, but say he may be homeless.

According to officers, there is no evidence of foul play, but have ordered an autopsy.

