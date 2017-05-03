Police Ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

Police Ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Raymondville Woman

Willacy County (KFXv) — The search for 49-year-old, Nora Villalobos continues.

FOX NEWS spoke to authorities who say a new agency will assist in the search.

We also spoke to one of her neighbors who says they last saw her the day before she disappeared two weeks ago.

San Juanita Elmore says her mother didn’t see or hear anything strange before 49-year-old Nora Villalobos went missing. According to Raymondville Police, Villalobos was last seen near her home on April 18th.

Chief Zamora says the department will join efforts with Texas Equusearch – a nonprofit organization, to assist in the search for Villalobos. They will need volunteers to help this weekend.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information or interested in becoming a volunteer in this weekend’s search can call the police department at 956.689.2441

