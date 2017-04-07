Police Arrest Three For Drug Possession

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — In Brownsville, agents from the special investigations unit conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of three individuals.

Two of the men are identified as 29 year old, Guadalupe Martinez and 21 year old, Jesus Rodriguez.

Martinez was stopped by police, police discovered almost 11 pounds of marijuana inside the suv he was driving.

Agents then went to the 2300 block of Old Port Isabel Rd to search a home Martinez had been seen leaving. There they seized additional marijuana. Martinez and his passenger are facing drug charges.