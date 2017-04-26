Pharr West Oak Manor Subdivision construction underway

Pharr is ripe for the development of housing opportunities and West Oak Manor is just another example of increased development to meet that demand. The subdivision is a controlled hundred and forty-six lots single-family home community in the first phase of two phases will be developed to the south as well.

“What it means to the economy. It’s going to create, of course, people coming in to live in Pharr. When we do that, it creates jobs, because the commercial people start coming in” – Victor Perez

The value of West Oak Manor phase one upon completion with all lots having been fully constructed is expected to be at about 35 million. Phase two is also expecting to be the same amount. Approximately $70 million for the entire project.