Pharr West Oak Manor Subdivision construction underway

Posted by | Apr 26, 2017 | |

Pharr West Oak Manor Subdivision construction underway

Pharr is ripe for the development of housing opportunities and West Oak Manor is just another example of increased development to meet that demand. The subdivision is a controlled hundred and forty-six lots single-family home community in the first phase of two phases will be developed to the south as well.

“What it means to the economy. It’s going to create, of course, people coming in to live in Pharr. When we do that, it creates jobs, because the commercial people start coming in” – Victor Perez

The value of West Oak Manor phase one upon completion with all lots having been fully constructed is expected to be at about 35 million. Phase two is also expecting to be the same amount. Approximately $70 million for the entire project.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Hidalgo County Sheriff Candidates Debate

Hidalgo County Sheriff Candidates Debate

July 14, 2014

Teen Involved In Theft Ring Charged

Teen Involved In Theft Ring Charged

September 22, 2014

San Juan Police Pursuit ends with Two in Handcuffs

San Juan Police Pursuit ends with Two in Handcuffs

January 20, 2016

Candle Sparks House Fire in San Juan

Candle Sparks House Fire in San Juan

December 17, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT