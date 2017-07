PHARR (KFXV) — Pharr Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash on the Nolana overpass last night.

Our photographer caught as medical staff transported two people to an area hospital for treatment. The collision occurred on the northbound lanes of Highway 281 around 10:30 last night, prompting traffic onto the frontage road. We’ve reached out to Pharr police who have not responded to our request for information.

We will bring you more as it is made available.