Pharr — Police continue to investigate the auto-pedestrian collision that took the life of an 11-year-old girl yesterday afternoon.

Fox cameras caught these exclusive images of police investigating the scene, and the arrest of the presumptive driver of the truck, a 62 year old woman — that struck the girl near 1200 block of Polk Avenue. The yet unidentified girl died at a local hospital shortly after from injuries she sustained.

Witnesses are asked to call Pharr Police at (956) 402-4700.