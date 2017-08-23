Pharr — An 11-year-old girl is dead tonight after being struck by a vehicle, this afternoon in the city of Pharr.

The incident happened at the 1200 block of West Polk Avenue, when a red pickup truck struck the 11-year-old child as she was walking on the road with her older siblings. The unidentified minor was hospitalized but died due to her injuries moments later. Authorities have not released details on the condition of her siblings. Investigators filled the area and the road was blocked off to traffic. On scene, a pair of shoes remained where the accident happened. Fox News cameras were rolling as the alleged driver of the vehicle was being questioned by police. She is only being identified as a 62-year-old woman.

It is still unknown if the driver will be facing any charges in this case but, police ask anyone who may have witnessed this accident to call (956) 402-4700.