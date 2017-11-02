Tonight, the sentence has been handed down. Melissa Patterson is heading to jail for over seven decades for the murder of Martin Knell Senior.

Life without parole — that is the automatic sentence for capital murder. Patterson was found guilty on all charges. A judge also giving her 75 years and a ten thousand dollar fine for count #2, 4 years and a ten thousand dollar fine for count #3, and 15 years and a ten thousand dollar fine for #4.

All charges will run concurrently.

Earlier today, Patterson’s mother, Bertha Sean Palacios and other family members took the stand pleading for leniency.

Yesterday, closing arguments wrapped up and within four hours Patterson was found guilty of capital murder. Patterson, the former administrator of the comfort house where 96-year old, Martin Knell Sr stayed, killed him, and stole thousands of dollars from him and the business.

Patterson is facing life in prison for suffocating Knell, who she took care of. Patterson was also found guilty on four other counts of theft.

One of Knell’s grandsons spoke to Fox News and explained how difficult this situation has been for him and his family.

The court was cleared out as Melissa Patterson was taken by Hidalgo County officials.