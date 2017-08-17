Fernando Guerra Jr has been released early after serving a four year sentence.

He and his father entered guilty pleas for their roles in helping the Panama Unit traffick drugs.

The Panama Unit was a special drug task force comprising of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Mission Police Department that answered directly to Sheriff Lupe Trevino, despite him denying such in court. The Panama Unit consisted of Hidalgo County Sheriff Lupe Trevino’s son, Jonathan Trevino. The son of the city of Hidalgo’s Police Chief was also a member. Drug conspiracy charges against the members, including the head of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Unit, date back to 2009.

A total of 11 men were sentenced.