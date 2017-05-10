Palmview Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery at Taqueria

PALMVIEW (KFXV) — Palmview police are investigating an aggravated robbery and need your help locating the suspect.

The restaurant owner tells us he’s been in business for a few months and never thought it would happen to him.

This business owner, who fears for his safety, says a man came into the restaurant, stood at the front door, took out a gun and demanded money. One of the employees tells us she feared for her life..

El Norteño Taqueria, which is located off the expressway in Palmview, did not have a surveillance system. The owner says he will be adding cameras after this incident.

According to police, the main suspect is a 5’5’, a Hispanic male, weighing about 150 pounds — fled the scene with an unknown amount of money in a black Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Palmview’s Crime Stoppers at 584-8477. Anyone with details leading to the suspect’s arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.