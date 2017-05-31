Palmhurst Adds More Rules to Smoke-free Ordinance

PALMHURST (KFXV) — We head to the city of Palmhurst where residents and city officials gathered today to make adjustments to the already in place smoke-free ordinance.

Several rules were added including the distance you’re allowed to smoke from any establishment — which is now 25 feet, higher fines of up to 2,000 dollars and classifying violations as a misdemeanor. City Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez says the new measures will benefit the community

Residents tells Fox News they are happy with today’s decision since people who smoke will still be able to, without disrupting those who do not.