Pair Sentenced to 10 Years on drug charges

ALTON (KFXV) -An Alton couple received a 10-year sentence in federal prison for drug conspiracy. According to court records, the pair, identified as 53-year-old, Rodolfo Chavez Gonzalez and his wife, 48-year-old, Maria Elizabeth Gonzalez, entered guilty pleas in November of last year.

A U.S. district judge handed down the 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute more than 150 kilos of marijuana.

Authorities launched a long-term investigation into the couple, and learned they were involved in “multiple marijuana smuggling events” and had buyers in the Houston area. They were thwarted by agents with border patrol at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

They will also face eight years of supervision by authorities following their time in prison.

