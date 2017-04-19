Owners of Briseno construction Wanted for Felony Theft

Sheriff’s investigators have issued warrants for two women accused of theft. Multiple people reported they paid Briseno construction to build homes for them and that the business had kept the money without completing the homes. Mother and daughter, owners of the Briseno construction 39-year-old Adelina Briseno and her daughter 21-year-old Alejandra Melendez now face multiple theft felonies.

