Owners of Briseno construction Wanted for Felony Theft

Posted by | Apr 19, 2017 | |

Owners of Briseno construction Wanted for Felony Theft

Sheriff’s investigators have issued warrants for two women accused of theft. Multiple people reported they paid Briseno construction to build homes for them and that the business had kept the money without completing the homes. Mother and daughter, owners of the Briseno construction 39-year-old Adelina Briseno and her daughter 21-year-old Alejandra Melendez now face multiple theft felonies.

Call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-TIPS if you have any information and remember if you do have any information that leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.

UPDATE to this story here

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Suspect sought after robbing merchant making bank deposit in Brownsville

Suspect sought after robbing merchant making bank deposit in Brownsville

June 12, 2015

Nearly 700 Lbs Of Marijuana Found In Starr County Bust

Nearly 700 Lbs Of Marijuana Found In Starr County Bust

December 3, 2013

Shooter behind Colorado Movie Theater Massacre Found Guilty

Shooter behind Colorado Movie Theater Massacre Found Guilty

July 17, 2015

Seven Injured in School Bus Accident

Seven Injured in School Bus Accident

November 17, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT