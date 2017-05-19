Owner Speaks After Thief Strikes Business Twice

Posted by | May 19, 2017 | |

Owner Speaks After Thief Strikes Business Twice

Mercedes (KFXV) — A local business targeted by thieves twice in the same week and police need your help to bring those responsible to justice.  

The business owner says this isn’t the first time his shop is burglarized but these crimes are causing a financial impact.

 

The burglary happened at this mechanic shop located on the 5900 block of mile 12 1/2 in Rural Mercedes.

 

This surveillance video shows an older man going onto the victim’s property, on April 22nd to commit the burglaries– that are now affecting the local business owner.

 

In these types of incidents, he says he usually has to pay twice to get his job done.

 

Investigators believe the unidentified suspect may be driving a green, older model Ford Taurus.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Suspects on the Run Following Aggravated Robbery

Suspects on the Run Following Aggravated Robbery

March 24, 2015

No Arrests in Baby Homicide

No Arrests in Baby Homicide

January 23, 2015

$5B In Food Stamp Cuts Impact 47M Americans

$5B In Food Stamp Cuts Impact 47M Americans

November 1, 2013

Pharr Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery

Pharr Police Investigate Aggravated Robbery

April 4, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT