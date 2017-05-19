Owner Speaks After Thief Strikes Business Twice

Mercedes (KFXV) — A local business targeted by thieves twice in the same week and police need your help to bring those responsible to justice.

The business owner says this isn’t the first time his shop is burglarized but these crimes are causing a financial impact.

The burglary happened at this mechanic shop located on the 5900 block of mile 12 1/2 in Rural Mercedes.

This surveillance video shows an older man going onto the victim’s property, on April 22nd to commit the burglaries– that are now affecting the local business owner.

In these types of incidents, he says he usually has to pay twice to get his job done.

Investigators believe the unidentified suspect may be driving a green, older model Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hidalgo County Crime stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477.