Over $900K in Meth Seized

PROGRESO (KFXV) — A major hit to drug cartels – as Customs Officers seize nearly $900,000 in liquid meth at the Progreso/ Donna port of entry.

The interception happened on April 29th. CBP officials today releasing these photos of the bust. Investigators say more than 59 pounds of meth were found in bottles of juice and milk. The suspects only identified as a 41 year old female from Brownsville, was crossing the bridge on foot. The drugs found after a secondary inspection. The estimated street value $883,740 dollars.
The female suspect is in the custody of Homeland Security as the investigation in this case continues.

