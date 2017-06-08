Over $201,000 worth of Drugs Seized at International Bridge

Pharr (KFXV) — Over $201,000 worth of drugs are seized at the international bridge.

Customs and Border Protection Agents seized 26 pounds of cocaine in 11 packages at the Pharr International Bridge after running a secondary inspection on a 2010 Jeep Compass. The vehicle was driven by 19-year-old male from Alamo. Agents seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver, and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security for further investigation.

