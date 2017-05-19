Over 200 Illegal Gambling Machine Seized in Joint Operations

Donna-Weslaco (KFXV) — You saw it here first as breaking news last night, two raids conducted by officers with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office in Weslaco and Donna.

Fox News has learned a total to 18 people were arrested from both establishments – 9 in Donna and nine in Weslaco. Authorities also tell us they took 243 illegal gambling machines along with more than $40,000 in cash.

All those arrested have not been identified but we do know, they will face charges for organized criminal activity having to do with promoting and operating an illegal gambling business.