Outpourings of Support Come for Families Displaced in Blaze

McAllen (KFXV) — More than 45 people are displaced by the fire at an apartment complex in McAllen, 15 of those staying at a shelter set up by the American Red Cross and many wanting to know how to help.

The community’s response – overwhelming, McAllen ISD holding a drive for donations.

The McAllen Independent District collecting donated items for the 47 people displaced by a fire at Saxon Village Apartment complex..since last Friday, the gym at Lincoln Middle School is providing a temporary shelter for four families affected by the fire. Dozens of volunteers sorted clothes, shoes,toys and household items.

One of the victims, Angelica Cerino says she is lucky her family was not hurt and although all of their belongings were destroyed, it’s the overwhelming support from the community granting her strength to move forward.

Volunteers say they have received enough clothing shoes – asking for monetary donation to help the families find a permanent place to call home.

