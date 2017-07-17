One Year Since Nahomi Rodriguez disappeared

Harlingen (KFXV) — Tonight marks one year since the disappearance of the young Nahomi Rodriguez– whose remains were found in April, however her disappearance still remains a mystery and police have yet to have any leads as to who may be responsible for her death.

The investigation into Nahomi’s homicide continues but one year later her family is still looking for closure as they continue to mourn her loss. An unexplainable pain — is what Blanca Rodriguez has felt for the past 365 days. One year ago, her daughter Nahomi Rodriguez disappeared after finishing her work shift in Harlingen. Police say Nahomi was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle like this one– an older model Ford Escape. Authorities found her remains in rural Rio Hondo in April, but until this day haven’t been able to arrest anyone in connection to her death. Nahomi’s remains have not yet been returned to the family as the investigation continues. Other assisting agencies in the case include DPS and the Texas Rangers. Anyone with information is asked to call Harlingen Police at (956) 425-8477.

